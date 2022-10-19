Advanced search
SNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil

10/19/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) -

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she was a "fighter not a quitter", making a new attempt to reassert her authority after she was forced to scrap her economic agenda.

A day after she apologised for threatening Britain's economic stability, Truss faced laughter, boos and jeers as she took

questions in parliament

.

Just over six weeks after she won the leadership of the Conservative Party and became premier,

calls for her to quit

have been growing, including from some of her own lawmakers.

Truss also faces a potential challenge later on Wednesday, when lawmakers vote on a motion brought by the main opposition to overturn her pledge to reintroduce fracking - a vote being treated as test of confidence in the government.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations:

POLITICS

* On Monday Truss said was sorry for going "too far and too fast" with her radical economic plan. Her apology came after weeks of her blaming the markets and "global headwinds" for investors dumping the pound and government bonds.

* Interior minister

Suella Braverman

resigned on Wednesday, saying she had "made a mistake" by sending an official document from her personal email and that she had "serious concerns" about the government's commitment to honouring pledges it made to voters at the last election.

MARKETS

* The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed

British inflation to 10.1 percent last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

* The fallout in gilt markets from Truss's Sept. 23 mini-budget was a "

full-scale liquidation event

" for pension funds, whose investment managers were calling the Bank of England with increasing alarm, the BoE's Executive Director for Markets Andrew Hauser said. The BoE was forced to intervene in the government bond market to prevent a collapse of pension funds.

* BoE deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said so-called liability-driven investment strategies were now better prepared for sudden sharp yield rises. "The LDI episode is mostly behind us," Cunliffe said.

*

British banks

are bracing for a potential tax hit after a source said new finance minister Jeremy Hunt was reviewing the current surcharge on bank profits.

* The central bank said on Tuesday it would

start selling

some of its huge stock of British government bonds from Nov. 1 but would not sell this year any longer-duration gilts, which have been in the eye of the recent market storm. Long gilt yields fell.

* The FTSE 100 index of top UK companies slipped 0.1% after a four-day run of gains.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?

* The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after then-new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement on Sept. 23.

* After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, on Friday, Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.

* His replacement Hunt on Monday then scrapped "nearly all" of Truss and Kwarteng's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme, announced in September, in a historic U-turn to try restore investor confidence.

* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.

* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

(Compiled by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.45% 0.55901 Delayed Quote.3.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.82% 0.647383 Delayed Quote.9.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.31% 0.8722 Delayed Quote.3.19%
FTSE 100 -0.17% 6924.99 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.02% 0.010727 Delayed Quote.8.00%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.21% 0.891941 Delayed Quote.19.18%
