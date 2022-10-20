SNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz
Truss struggled to retain a grip on power on Thursday, a day
after a second top minister quit and rowing and jostling broke
out among her lawmakers in parliament in a dramatic breakdown of
unity and discipline.
Following is a snapshot of latest events, comments and
context:
POLITICS
* Transport Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan sounded unsure
when asked if Truss will fight the next election, saying "I
think at the moment that is still the case," when asked in an
interview on Times Radio.
* Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against
lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her party in a
vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and
discipline. More than 30 Conservative lawmakers abstained or
failed to vote with the party, although some of those had
permission to miss the vote.
* In a sign of the chaos, Downing Street issued a
statement at 1:33 am (0033 GMT) to say the prime minister had
"full confidence" in the chief whip and her deputy after reports
that the whip, who is in charge of parliamentary enforcer, had
resigned when it appeared Downing Street had undercut her
authority.
* Trevelyan said she was shocked to hear reports claiming
politicians in Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservatives were
manhandled to force them to vote with the government.
* Truss has lost her interior minister, Suella Braverman,
who quit on Wednesday, less than a week after she fired her
finance minister. Braverman cited "serious concerns" about the
government.
MARKETS
* Worries over a deepening political crisis in the UK and
rising interest rates globally kept London's main stock indexes
under pressure, with shares of homebuilders edging toward a
multi-year low hit recently.
* GBP/USD traded above 1.1200 with 1.1192-1.1240 in the
Asian session range. 1.1186 was Wednesday's three-day low.
* The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed
British inflation to 10.1 percent last month, matching a 40-year
high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a
cost-of-living crisis.
* British banks are bracing for a potential tax hit after a
source said finance minister Jeremy Hunt was reviewing the
current surcharge on bank profits.
WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?
* The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying
to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3
trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc
in the pension industry and increase recession risks.
* The sell-off began after then-new finance minister Kwasi
Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement on Sept. 23.
* After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, on Friday,
Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as
intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier
plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of
income tax had already been reversed.
* His replacement Hunt on Monday then scrapped "nearly all"
of Truss and Kwarteng's economic plan and scaled back her vast
energy support scheme, announced in September, in a historic
U-turn to try restore investor confidence.
* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment
of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.
* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets
and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the
soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls
for those funds to cover the derivatives.
