ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Federal Council appointed Martin Schlegel on Wednesday as vice chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank with effect from August 1, the central bank said.

"He will succeed Fritz Zurbruegg on the Governing Board when the latter steps down at the end of July 2022," the SNB added in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)