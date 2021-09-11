Log in
SNIWWOC Hosts Women of Colour in Politics: Elections Town Hall 2021

09/11/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour (SNIWWOC) is hosting a riveting town hall debate on September 13 at 6 -7:30 p.m., with candidates running for a seat in the upcoming election. We will be joined by Devyani Singh and Cheryl Matthew (to be confirmed) from the B.C. Greens and Anjali Appadurai from The NDP. 

As more women make their way into the political realm, Indigenous women and women of colour are still faced with intense scrutiny and backlash, often having to endure racism and microaggressions on the public stage.

Women of colour are changing the face of Canadian politics. Their voices are needed and Canada will be better for it. This virtual event is free and open to the public. It will feature panel questions posed to candidates, followed by a chance for attendees to ask questions. Please join us to hear from these local candidates about their stance on important issues including: post-pandemic planning, environmental challenges, Indigenous-sovereignty, antiracism, affordable childcare, the housing crisis and more.

Sources, background information, links:

SNIWWOC's mission is to support and help Black, Indigenous women, women of colour, youth and children take greater control of their lives, providing culturally appropriate services in different languages. All of the programming is developed and delivered by BIPOC women. SNIWWOC offers: One-on-one free therapy, career planning, virtual workshops, wellness classes, peer support, free dental hygiene and much more.

Communications & Campaigns Manager
Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Color
203-2722 Fifth Street
Victoria BC V8T 4B2
info@sniwwoc.ca
250-277-2545

