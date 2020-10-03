"SOCAR ENERGORESURS" and the government of the Tyumen region signed an agreement on social and economic cooperation

On Wednesday, September 23, General Director of SOCAR ENERGORESURS Farid Jafarov and Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor signed an agreement on social and economic cooperation. The parties signed the document between the regional government and the shareholder of the Antipinsky Oil Refinery at the region's stand within the framework of the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum.

- Today the oil company SOCAR ENERGORESURS and the Tyumen region signed an agreement that will determine the main directions of our interaction for the next four years. Since the founding of our company, we have been focused on effective, long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with regional authorities, which will contribute not only to the development of our enterprise, but also to create favorable conditions for the development of the economy and social sphere of the entire Tyumen region, - commented the general director of SOCAR ENERGORESURS Farid Jafarov.

The parties intend to jointly resolve issues of ensuring stable social and economic development of the Tyumen region through the implementation of charitable programs and investment projects, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

The Russian oil company SOCAR ENERGORESURS entered in June 2019 into the share capital of JSC Antipinsky Oil Refinery, one of the largest taxpayers in the Tyumen Region. The strategic partner and project participant is Sberbank, institutional expertise and support for the company's operating activities are carried out by another member of the company - SOCAR.

Since 2020, SOCAR ENERGORESURS has begun implementing charitable projects in the Tyumen Region aimed at supporting urban initiatives and low-income groups of the population. The company is a constant sponsor of the Semya regional social rehabilitation center for minors. In the spring of 2020, SOCAR ENERGORESURS has repeatedly procured personal protective equipment for Tyumen doctors fighting the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus infection.