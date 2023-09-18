SOCGEN DEPUTY CEO PALMIERI: INVESTMENTS IN ALD WILL CREATE A LOT OF VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON THE LONG TERM
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|8.625 EUR
|-12.61%
|-7.81%
|8 590 M $
|23.97 EUR
|-9.46%
|-6.92%
|22 946 M $
Growth jitters knock global stocks before central bank-packed week
China property woes weigh on EM stocks ahead of central bank-heavy week
India's Torrent Pharma in talks with CVC, Bain Capital for Cipla bid- sources
FTSE 100 slips ahead of key central bank policy decisions; Mondi jumps
Dollar hovers near six-month high before key central bank decisions
Synlait Milk hits record low as a2 Milk says will cancel exclusive rights
(Reuters) -Shares of New Zealand's Synlait Milk Ltd hit a record low on Monday after second-largest shareholder a2 Milk said it was cancelling an exclusive manufacturing and supply rights for some of its infant milk formula products.
Societe Generale : Société Générale Capital Markets Day - Présentation