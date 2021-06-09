SOCMA to Celebrate 100th Anniversary in New Orleans, LA

ARLINGTON, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates' (SOCMA) today announced its centennial celebration and 2021 annual conference, SOCMA Week, to be held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans, LA, October 20-22.

"For 100 years, SOCMA has been a champion in delivering innovative and timely solutions to the chemical industry by facilitating B2B connections, advocating for safe and effective regulatory and legislative policy, and providing best practice resources and training for manufacturing and operational safety," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "We were founded at a time when the industry needed a strong, collective voice to solve issues around supply chain disruption and trade policy. As we mark this centennial celebration, we look back with a sense of pride, knowing that its mission and vision still hold true today. We look forward to further positioning the industry for growth and setting the pace for the next 100 years."

SOCMA Week will take place over three days and include:

Educational sessions and workshops based on the latest trends, insights and best practices facing specialty chemical manufacturers

Exhibit hall for industry service providers and supply chain partners

Networking and celebratory events to honor 100 th anniversary

anniversary A commemorative 100 th anniversary edition of SOCMA's bi-annual publication, Specialty Insights.

anniversary edition of SOCMA's bi-annual publication, Specialty Insights. Advertising and thought leadership opportunities are available. Contact Jenny Gaines at jgaines@socma.org for more information.

"As SOCMA Board Chairman, it is an honor to lead the association during such a momentous time in its history," said Michael Ott, SOCMA President & CEO, Polysciences, Inc. "SOCMA has been instrumental to the success of not only its member companies throughout the past century, but in uniting this pioneering industry it represents. I hope to see you all in New Orleans in October to safely reconnect face-to-face and celebrate this impressive milestone."

For more information on association activities and opportunities leading up to SOCMA Week, visit: www.socma.org/events-meetings/socma-week-2021/.

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information about this innovative association, visit www.socma.org.

