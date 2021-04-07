SOE EXTENSION | FAAAUAUINA O LE POLOAIGA O FAALAVELAVE TUTUPU FA'AFUASE'I

Fa'aauauina o le Piliota mo Fa'aaliga Faasalalau o Faalavelave Tutupu Faafuasei mo le COVID-19 mai le Aso 12 Aperila seia aulia le Aso 9 Me 2021;
This week, the Government issued the extension of the State of Emergency commencing on the 12th of March until the 9th May, 2021.
April 8, 2021
