SOE EXTENSION | FAAAUAUINA O LE POLOAIGA O FAALAVELAVE TUTUPU FA'AFUASE'I

04/07/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Fa'aauauina o le Piliota mo Fa'aaliga Faasalalau o Faalavelave Tutupu Faafuasei mo le COVID-19 mai le Aso 12 Aperila seia aulia le Aso 9 Me 2021;

This week, the Government issued the extension of the State of Emergency commencing on the 12th of March until the 9th May, 2021.

April 8, 2021

Disclaimer

Government of Samoa published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
