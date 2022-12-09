Advanced search
SOFTS-Arabica coffee closes down, loses 2.7% in the week

12/09/2022 | 02:31pm EST
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Friday, accumulating losses of 2.7% for the week, weighed down partly by rising exchange stocks, while raw sugar prices were also lower.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee settled down 0.55 cents, or 0.3%, at $1.5815 per lb. The contract lost 2.7% in the week, its second consecutive week of losses.

* Dealers said the market was back on the defensive after a short-lived rally linked partly to a deteriorating outlook for next year's crop in Brazil.

* "After temporarily rebounding due to a worsening supply outlook in top producer Brazil and Colombia, arabica coffee prices have begun to ease, triggered by a sharp rebound in ICE arabica coffee inventories," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* ICE certified coffee stocks rose to 681,698 bags on Dec. 9, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 384,310 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee fell $34, or 1.8%, at $1,884 a tonne.

* The global coffee supply balance will shift from a deficit of 2.17 million bags in 2022/23 to a surplus of 3.74 million bags in 2023/24 as Brazil's output partly recovers, according to a report.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar settled down 0.08 cents, or 0.4%, at 19.60 cents per lb. The contract, however, gained 0.6% this week, its second consecutive week of gains.

* The market has been supported by rains in Brazil which is likely to result in millions of tonnes of cane being left in the fields to be harvested next year.

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry group Unica will release on Monday a production report regarding the Centre-South region covering the second half of November.

* March white sugar rose $0.80, or 0.1%, at $541.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa settled down $38, or 1.5%, to $2,504 a tonne. The contract lost 1% in the week.

* Cocoa plantations in Africa's largest-producing countries, including the world's No. 1 exporter Ivory Coast, are estimated to have greater resilience than usual in the coming dry season, a Climate42 agricultural weather report said.

* March London cocoa lost 36 pounds, or 1.8%, to 1,942 pounds per tonne. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sandra Maler Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Jane Merriman and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
