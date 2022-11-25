Advanced search
SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound; raw sugar, cocoa gain

11/25/2022 | 10:33am EST
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures rose on Friday as the market extended its rebound from last week's 16-month low, while raw sugar and cocoa prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee rose 2.1% to $1.6615 per lb by 1517 GMT as the market pulled further away from last week's 16-month low of $1.5405.

* The contract was on track for a weekly gain of 7.1%, regaining most of the ground lost the previous week when prices fell by 7.7%.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note that despite the rebound, "prices remain capped by a weak global outlook and expectations of a move to a production surplus, led by an improved production outlook in Brazil following recent rainfall."

* January robusta coffee rose 0.9% to $1,857 a tonne.

* The robusta market has been supported by rains in Vietnam that have disrupted the harvest.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 0.4% to 19.48 cents per lb with the contract on track for a weekly loss of about 3%.

* Dealers noted mills in Brazil continued to favour using cane for sugar rather than ethanol production.

* Czarnikow on Thursday cut its forecast for global sugar surplus for the current 2022/23 season to 2 million tonnes from 3.6 million previously.

* March white sugar fell 1.2% to $532.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa rose 1% to $2,469 a tonne with the contract on track for a weekly gain of around 0.5%.

* March London cocoa rose 0.6% to 1,971 pounds a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS