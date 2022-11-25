SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound; raw sugar, cocoa gain

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures rose
on Friday as the market extended its rebound from last week's
16-month low, while raw sugar and cocoa prices also climbed.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee rose 2.1% to $1.6615 per lb by
1517 GMT as the market pulled further away from last week's
16-month low of $1.5405.
* The contract was on track for a weekly gain of 7.1%,
regaining most of the ground lost the previous week when prices
fell by 7.7%.
* Fitch Solutions said in a note that despite the rebound,
"prices remain capped by a weak global outlook and expectations
of a move to a production surplus, led by an improved production
outlook in Brazil following recent rainfall."
* January robusta coffee rose 0.9% to $1,857 a
tonne.
* The robusta market has been supported by rains in Vietnam
that have disrupted the harvest.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar fell 0.4% to 19.48 cents per lb
with the contract on track for a weekly loss of about 3%.
* Dealers noted mills in Brazil continued to favour using
cane for sugar rather than ethanol production.
* Czarnikow on Thursday cut its forecast for global sugar
surplus for the current 2022/23 season to 2 million tonnes from
3.6 million previously.
* March white sugar fell 1.2% to $532.50 a tonne.
COCOA
* March New York cocoa rose 1% to $2,469 a tonne with
the contract on track for a weekly gain of around 0.5%.
* March London cocoa rose 0.6% to 1,971 pounds a
tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and
Emelia Sithole-Matarise)