Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls for 7th session, hits lowest in 13 months

10/20/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates with comments and closing prices)

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices on ICE fell for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday to hit the lowest in nearly 13 months, with dealers focused on favourable weather in Brazil, Central America, Mexico and Colombia, amid a weakening global economy.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee settled down 1.25 cents, or 0.7%, at $1.9105 per lb, having touched its lowest since Sept. 23, 2021 at $1.8820.

* Dealers noted rains in top producer Brazil had spurred coffee tree flowering, and are set to continue over the next week, while Colombia, Central America and Mexico are, for the most part, experiencing good weather for harvesting.

* "We are neutral to neutral-bearish on arabica in the 6-12 month horizon as supply improves due to optimal weather in Brazil and increased bean exports, while increasing recession odds could lead to demand destruction," Citi said in a note.

* "It's havoc. Domestic market business in Brazil is tight as a straitjacket. Matches well with the latest madness," a coffee trader said, adding that farmers left the market amid tumbling prices.

* January robusta coffee rose $41, or 2.1%, to $2,041 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar settled down 0.26 cent, or 1.4%, at 18.39 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the downside is more likely to be tested again as the amount of refined sugar soon to be available will likely adequately satisfy demand as India starts its 2022/23 harvest, which is expected to be good.

* France's Tereos, the world's second largest sugar producer by volume, raised the price at which it will buy sugar beets from its cooperative members by 40% versus last year amid soaring European sugar markets.

* December white sugar fell $10.90, or 2%, to $527.90 a tonne, a two-week low.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa settled up $20, or 0.9%, to $2,328 a tonne.

* The market rose prior to the release, expected later on Thursday, of the North America third-quarter grinding report, a measure of demand, with market estimates ranging from unchanged to 5% lower.

* March London cocoa rose 12 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,901 pounds per tonne, helped by continued weakness in sterling. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sandra Maler and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.91% 5.1052 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -1.82% 256.802341 Real-time Quote.-27.60%
Latest news "Economy"
03:43pItaly's Enel sells 50% of its grid services unit to CVC
RE
03:42pU.S. charges 7 in alleged plot to repatriate U.S. resident to China
RE
03:38pU.N. says Guterres' comments on Russia have not harmed communication with Moscow
RE
03:32pU.S. CDC advisers approve adding COVID shots to vaccine schedules
RE
03:30pJohnson loyalists call for return as Truss ends chaotic term
AI
03:29pU.S. military suicide rate drops but still seeking 'sustained' reduction
RE
03:27pGerman producer prices rise more than expected in September
RE
03:26pSOFTS-Arabica coffee falls for 7th session, hits lowest in 13 months
RE
03:23pEuro zone's current account deficit widens on soaring energy bill
RE
03:20pU.S. stocks turn red as investors eye prolonged Fed hawkishness
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
3UK watchdog advocates measures to boost North Sea oil and gas output
4Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, American Water, Dominion Energ..
5Information provider Relx says revenue up 9% in year to date

HOT NEWS