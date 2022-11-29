Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains nearly 4% as traders eye Brazil output

11/29/2022 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee futures gained nearly 4% on Tuesday, with traders still concerned about prospects for next year's crop in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar rose slightly.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee settled up 6.05 cents, or 3.7%, at $1.689 per lb, having hit a two-week high during the session.

* Although ICE arabica stocks continue to climb <KC-TOT-TOT>, stocks pending grading have started to fall, meaning the uptrend in total stocks should come to an end in due course.

* ICE passed another 11,261 bags to be added to stocks on Tuesday, but 8,571 bags failed grading.

* Brazilian farmers and agronomists have downgraded their views for next year's crop after a disappointing post-flowering period.

* January robusta coffee rose $4, or 0.2%, to $1,859 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam in the first 11 months of this year are estimated to have increased 10.2% from the same period last year to 25.6 million 60kg bags, data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar settled up 0.15 cent, or 0.8%, at 19.53 cents per lb, having hit a 2-1/2 week low on Monday.

* However, dealers said that with funds now holding a large long position they are unlikely to try push prices much higher.

* "The market now could be stuck in a 19.00-20.00 cent range for some time," said a U.S. broker, adding that fund buying seemed limited ahead and Brazilian mills would likely have a strong finish to the season as there is still a sizeable amount of cane to be processed.

* March white sugar rose $5.10, or 1.0%, at $533.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa settled down $5, or 0.2%, to $2,480 a tonne.

* Soil moisture compensated for dry sunny weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, boosting the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March London cocoa rose 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,994 pounds per tonne. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel, additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by David Goodman, Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.92% 5.4413 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
Latest news "Economy"
04:45pU.S. jury reaches verdict in trial of Oath Keepers militia founder Rhodes
RE
04:45pMORNING BID-Powell point presentation
RE
04:44pHorizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi
RE
04:43pBiden says inflation is slowing in 'good news for the holiday season'
RE
04:38pRussia's Prigozhin says Zambian student who died in Ukraine was fighting with Wagner
RE
04:35pHorizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi
RE
04:27pFoot Locker CFO Andrew Page to step down
RE
04:23pJapan to mull tapping FX account to foot defense spending - Kyodo
RE
04:22pSOFTS-Arabica coffee gains nearly 4% as traders eye Brazil output
RE
04:18pS&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
2Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..
5Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half

HOT NEWS