SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains nearly 4% as traders eye Brazil output

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee
futures gained nearly 4% on Tuesday, with traders still
concerned about prospects for next year's crop in top producer
Brazil, while raw sugar rose slightly.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee settled up 6.05 cents, or
3.7%, at $1.689 per lb, having hit a two-week high during the
session.
* Although ICE arabica stocks continue to climb
<KC-TOT-TOT>, stocks pending grading have started to fall,
meaning the uptrend in total stocks should come to an end in due
course.
* ICE passed another 11,261 bags to be added to stocks on
Tuesday, but 8,571 bags failed grading.
* Brazilian farmers and agronomists have downgraded their
views for next year's crop after a disappointing post-flowering
period.
* January robusta coffee rose $4, or 0.2%, to $1,859
a tonne.
* Coffee exports from Vietnam in the first 11 months of this
year are estimated to have increased 10.2% from the same period
last year to 25.6 million 60kg bags, data showed.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar settled up 0.15 cent, or 0.8%, at
19.53 cents per lb, having hit a 2-1/2 week low on Monday.
* However, dealers said that with funds now holding a large
long position they are unlikely to try push prices much higher.
* "The market now could be stuck in a 19.00-20.00 cent range
for some time," said a U.S. broker, adding that fund buying
seemed limited ahead and Brazilian mills would likely have a
strong finish to the season as there is still a sizeable amount
of cane to be processed.
* March white sugar rose $5.10, or 1.0%, at $533.70
a tonne.
COCOA
* March New York cocoa settled down $5, or 0.2%, to
$2,480 a tonne.
* Soil moisture compensated for dry sunny weather in most of
Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, boosting the
October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.
* March London cocoa rose 2 pounds, or 0.1%,
to 1,994 pounds per tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel, additional
reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by David
Goodman, Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)