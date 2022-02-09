Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits more than 10-year peak as exchange stocks dwindle

02/09/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices on ICE hit their highest in more than ten years on Wednesday, boosted by supply concerns, with exchange-certified stocks languishing at their lowest level in more than 20 years.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee was up 2.7% to $2.5615 per lb at 1517 GMT, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $2.5665.

* Dealers said they were continuing to monitor the drawdown in exchange stocks. They added there was very little trade happening in top producer Brazil, with arabica roasters buying hand to mouth amid soaring prices.

* Certified ICE arabica stocks <KC-TOT-TOT> fell to 20-year lows of 1.06 million bags on Tuesday, down sharply from 1.54 million bags seen at the end of 2021.

* May robusta coffee rose 1.1% to $2,259 a tonne, deriving support from the rally in arabica.

* Traders are planning to deliver thousands of tonnes of robusta coffee from Asia to the ICE exchange in Europe for the first time in more than three years - a move likely to take the heat out of robusta prices.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose 2.6% to 18.55 cents per lb amid upbeat sentiment in wider financial markets .

* Egypt aims to increase its sugar production by about 500,000 tonnes annually, its cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

* France's Tereos, the world's second largest sugar maker, expects sugar prices to remain high as it sees the world market remaining in deficit for a third year in a row while Europe faces supply tensions.

* March white sugar, which expires on Friday, rose 1.3% to $505.90 a tonne, while the May contract gained 1.9% to $492.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa rose 2.9% to $2,804 a tonne - its highest since last October.

* May London cocoa rose 2.1% to 1,845 pounds per - also its highest since last October. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Heinrich and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.13% 6.0193 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
LB GROUP CO., LTD. -0.12% 25.12 End-of-day quote.-12.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aFed hopes economy is on cusp of inflation slowdown as rate hikes loom
RE
10:47aWorld Court orders Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to DR Congo
RE
10:46aSpain Sells EUR7 Billion in New October 2052 Government Bond -- Update
DJ
10:45aParis attacks suspect says he personally killed no one, justifies civilian deaths
RE
10:43aItaly's A2A interested in majority stake in Alerion Clean Power - CEO
RE
10:41aNew York state set to drop indoor mask mandate -report
RE
10:40aTurkey says Deutsche Welle, others must obtain licences or have access blocked
RE
10:39aWorld Court orders Uganda to pay reparations of $325 million to DR Congo
RE
10:38aSpotify chief content officer calls Joe Rogan events a 'learning experience'
RE
10:37aGold rises on softer dollar, yields; U.S. inflation in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks on solid ground, battered bonds take a breather
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, ..
3SoftBank says no stake sale plans linked to Alibaba U.S. filing
4ASML publishes 2021 Annual Reports
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track Wall Street Gains; U.S. Yields S..

HOT NEWS