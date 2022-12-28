SOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher; arabica coffee also gains

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE
edged higher on Wednesday, though prices remained well below
last week's muli-year high, while arabica coffee prices also
rose.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar rose 0.4% to 20.40 cents per lb by
1404 GMT. The market rose to its highest in almost six years at
21.18 cents last week.
* Dealers said the outlook for India's sugar production
remained a major focus, with some talk of potential downward
revisions driven by reports of a sharp decline in yields in
Maharashtra.
* March white sugar fell 2.55% to $557.50 a tonne,
adjusting to losses in the New York-based raws markets on
Tuesday. There was no trading in London-based white sugar on
Tuesday because of a UK public holiday.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee rose 1.65% to $1.6970 per lb.
* Dealers said the market was moving towards the upper end
of this month's range for the March contract of $1.5455 to
$1.7435, with the downward slide since February appearing to
have run out of steam.
* They noted the recent steady climb in exchange stocks had
abated for now.
* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 787,005 bags on Dec.
27, down slightly from a more than five month peak of 788,275
bags on Dec. 22, though there were 272,195 bags pending grading.
* March robusta coffee fell 0.3% to $1,869 a tonne,
largely reflecting losses in the arabica market on Tuesday when
the robusta market was shut.
COCOA
* March London cocoa rose 1.1% to 2,087 pounds a
tonne.
* Dealers said the market was underpinned by concerns that
dry weather could reduce the size of the 2022/23 mid-crop in top
producer Ivory Coast.
* March New York cocoa rose 1% to $2,659 a tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt
Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)