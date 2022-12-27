Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down

12/27/2022 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Monday as positive production news from Brazil pulled prices off a near six-year peak hit on Friday, while arabica coffee also fell.

The London market for robusta coffee, white sugar and cocoa was closed on Tuesday due to Boxing Day.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar was down by 0.52 cent, or 2.48%, at 20.46 by 1610 GMT. The contract hit the highest level for the front month since February 2017 on Friday at 21.18 cents.

* Dealers cited a technical correction in the sugar market after a large increase in speculators' long position recently.

* Brazil's government raised its estimates for the country's sugar and ethanol production in the 2022/23 season on Tuesday.

* In other news, Brazil is likely to extend a federal taxes exemption for fuels over January as the new administration takes over and evaluates long-term outlook for fuel prices.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee was falling 2.85% to $1.6705 per lb after rising to a one-week peak of $1.7265 on Friday.

* Dealers said some investors unwinded on Tuesday protective positions built prior to the long holiday.

* Arabica coffee has been trading in a relatively short range between $1.55 and $1.70 since late November.

* There is reduced activity in the physical markets, particularly in top grower Brazil, said broker Carvalhaes in a report, while farmers are away from dealings due to holidays.

* Uganda's coffee exports declined 15% in November from the same period a year ago, as drought reduced yields in some regions

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was little changed at $2,626 per tonne. On Friday, the contract hit the highest price since early April at $2,651/tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.172 million tonnes by Dec. 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 14.1% from the same period last season.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.9% year on year in November to 113,803 tonnes. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.60% 5.6234 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
Latest news "Economy"
11:52aWall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule
RE
11:48aDouble-digit U.S. home price growth streak skids to an end
RE
11:46aEstimated output of 450,000-500,000 bpd curtailed over christmas…
RE
11:43aSOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down
RE
11:32aPutin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
RE
11:31aAzerbaijan demands Karabakh mine access as condition to end protests blocking road
RE
11:26aTesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
11:23aPutin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap -decree
RE
11:22aWarmer weather on the way for western New York after deadly blizzard
RE
11:17aTesla to run reduced output in Shanghai in January, plan shows
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
3Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
4German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
5Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

HOT NEWS