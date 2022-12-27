SOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE
closed more than 3% down on Tuesday amid a technical correction
and bearish news from Brazil, while arabica coffee also fell.
The London market for robusta coffee, white sugar and
cocoa was closed due to Boxing Day.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar settled down 0.66 cent, or 3.1%,
at 20.32 cents per lb. The contract hit the highest level for
the front month since February 2017 on Friday at 21.18 cents.
* Dealers cited news from top producer Brazil and a
technical correction in the sugar market, after a large increase
in speculators' long position recently.
* Brazil's government raised its estimates for the country's
sugar and ethanol production in the 2022/23 season on Tuesday.
* In other news, Brazil is likely to extend a federal taxes
exemption for fuels over January as the new administration takes
over and evaluates long-term outlook for fuel prices.
* The extension means gasoline will remain more competitive
than ethanol, leading mills to focus on sugar production next
season.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee settled down 5.05 cents, or
2.9%, at $1.6695 per lb. The contract had reached a one-week
peak of $1.7265 on Friday.
* Dealers said some investors unwinded on Tuesday
protective positions built prior to the long holiday.
* Arabica coffee has been trading in a relatively short
range between $1.55 and $1.70 since late November.
* Uganda's coffee exports declined 15% in November from the
same period a year ago, as drought reduced yields in some
regions
COCOA
* March New York cocoa settled up $5, or 0.2%, to
$2,633 a tonne, hitting their highest price in nearly nine
months.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had
reached 1.172 million tonnes by Dec. 25 since the start of the
season on Oct. 1, up 14.1% from the same period last season.
* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.9% year on year in
November to 113,803 tonnes.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio and
Shailesh Kuber)