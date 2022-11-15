SOFTS-Raw sugar hits 7-month peak on India export woes

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) -
Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a seven-month peak on Tuesday,
helped by reports that sugar mills in key producer India have
been defaulting on export contracts.
Meanwhile, Arabica coffee hit a new 15-month low.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar settled up 0.46 cents, or
2.3%, at 20.29 cents per lb, after hitting 20.32 earlier, the
highest price since mid-April.
* Indian sugar mills have been renegotiating and defaulting
on contracts to supply 400,000 tonnes of the sweetener to
overseas buyers as prices jumped after the government cut this
year's export quota, five dealers told Reuters.
* Dealers said the development in India might have led to
some traders covering short positions in the futures, giving a
boost to prices.
* They said, however, that the market was technically
overbought so a mild correction was on the cards.
* December white sugar, which expired on Tuesday,
rose $10.70, or 1.9%, at $579.20 a tonne.
* Traders said that deliveries at the December expiry were
seen at 7,190 lots, or 359,500 tonnes.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee fell 7.4 cents, or 4.4%, to
$1.595 per lb, having hit its weakest in more than 15 months at
$1.5660.
* Indicating growing nearby supplies, front month
December coffee earlier traded at a discount of 1.1 cents per lb
versus the March contract, having hit a premium of 11.1 cents as
recently as early October <KC-1=R>.
* Premiums for December coffee had helped prompt large
inflows of physical stock into ICE-approved warehouses.
* ICE certified coffee stocks were unchanged at 468,291 bags
as of Nov. 15, but there were nearly 600,000 bags pending
grading.
* Traders said that they expect fresh Brazilian coffee
to arrive at the exchange later this month, which should further
pressure prices, though they also noted roasters were keen to
buy at these levels.
* January robusta coffee fell 1% to $1,805 a tonne.
COCOA
* March New York cocoa was stable at $2,498 a tonne,
having hit a six-month peak on Friday of $2,577.
* March London cocoa slipped 10 pounds, or 0.5%,
to 1,953 pounds per tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel
Editing by Mark Potter and Maju Samuel)