SOFTS-Raw sugar on track for fourth consecutive annual gain

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE
eased on Friday in the final session of 2022 although the market
was on track for a fourth consecutive annual gain, buoyed by
tight supplies of the sweetener.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar fell 0.4% to 20.20 cents per lb by
1442 GMT.
* Dealers noted the market continued to find support between
20.10 to 20.20 cents a lb.
* Raw sugar prices are on track for an annual gain of about
7% supported by supply tightness that is expected to continue
through the first quarter of 2023.
* March white sugar slipped 0.7% to $557.70 a tonne.
* White sugar prices are on course for an annual gain of
about 12.2%.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee fell 0.9% to $1.6855 per lb.
* Arabica coffee prices are on track for an annual loss of
about 25.5% weighed by concerns a global economic downturn will
curb demand, a generally favourable outlook for next year's crop
in top producer Brazil and rising exchange stocks.
* Dealers noted ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a 5-1/2
month high of 808,201 bags, as of Dec. 29. There were 242,447
bags pending grading.
* March robusta coffee fell 1.15% to $1,801 a tonne.
* Robusta coffee prices are on course for an annual loss of
about 24%.
COCOA
* March London cocoa rose 0.2% to 2,049 pounds a
tonne.
* London cocoa prices are on track for an annual gain of
around 20.5%, boosted partly by a decline in the value of the
pound versus the dollar during 2022.
* March New York cocoa fell 0.04% to $2,577 a tonne.
* New York cocoa prices are on course for an annual gain of
about 2.3%.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise,
Kirsten Donovan)