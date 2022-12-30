Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SOFTS-Raw sugar on track for fourth consecutive annual gain

12/30/2022 | 09:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE eased on Friday in the final session of 2022 although the market was on track for a fourth consecutive annual gain, buoyed by tight supplies of the sweetener.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 0.4% to 20.20 cents per lb by 1442 GMT.

* Dealers noted the market continued to find support between 20.10 to 20.20 cents a lb.

* Raw sugar prices are on track for an annual gain of about 7% supported by supply tightness that is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2023.

* March white sugar slipped 0.7% to $557.70 a tonne.

* White sugar prices are on course for an annual gain of about 12.2%.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee fell 0.9% to $1.6855 per lb.

* Arabica coffee prices are on track for an annual loss of about 25.5% weighed by concerns a global economic downturn will curb demand, a generally favourable outlook for next year's crop in top producer Brazil and rising exchange stocks.

* Dealers noted ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a 5-1/2 month high of 808,201 bags, as of Dec. 29. There were 242,447 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee fell 1.15% to $1,801 a tonne.

* Robusta coffee prices are on course for an annual loss of about 24%.

COCOA

* March London cocoa rose 0.2% to 2,049 pounds a tonne.

* London cocoa prices are on track for an annual gain of around 20.5%, boosted partly by a decline in the value of the pound versus the dollar during 2022.

* March New York cocoa fell 0.04% to $2,577 a tonne.

* New York cocoa prices are on course for an annual gain of about 2.3%. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.20675 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.73804 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.24% 5.6534 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.06826 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.17% 0.012106 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.6337 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
Latest news "Economy"
10:31aTunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
RE
10:24aWall St dragged down by growth stocks on last trading day of torrid year
RE
10:21aU.s. product supplied of finished motor gasoline fell in oct to…
RE
10:21aMadagascar seeks Moroccan fertiliser investment -President
RE
10:21aContraction in Chicago Manufacturing Activity Eased in December -- MNI Indicators
DJ
10:18aU.s. product supplied of crude and petroleum products fell in oc…
RE
10:17aChevron to load Venezuelan oil for exports, supply diluents to joint venture
RE
10:13aTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as 10-year set for biggest annual gain in decades
RE
10:12aChina Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
10:02aGem miner Fura says ore stolen during trespassing at Colombia operation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
3Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..

HOT NEWS