SOFTS-Raw sugar prices equal one-month high, coffee slips

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures were flat
on Monday, after earlier reaching the prior session's one-month
high, underpinned by a diminishing outlook for production in
India, while coffee prices fell.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar rose 0.1% to 20.98 cents per lb by
1054 GMT after equalling the prior session's one-month high of
21.03 cents.
* Dealers said the potential for more Indian exports had
been dented by crop concerns, which have centred on the top
producing state, Maharashtra.
* India is thus less likely to export more sugar, maybe
leaving the world with somewhat tight supplies through much of
first half of calendar 2023, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.
* March white sugar fell 0.4% to $560.40 a tonne.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee fell 0.5% to $1.69 per lb.
* Dealers said the recent bout of fund short covering
appeared to have at least temporarily abated.
* Speculators reduced their bearish bets in futures of
arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 24, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
* March robusta coffee fell 0.7% to $2,039 a tonne.
* Vietnam exported 160,000 tonnes of coffee in January, down
30.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday
showed.
COCOA
* March New York cocoa fell 0.1% to $2,625 a tonne.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had
reached 1.540 million tonnes by Jan. 29 since the start of the
season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 5.7% from
the same period last season.
* March London cocoa fell 0.05% to 2,034 pounds a
tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt;editing by Sharon Singleton)