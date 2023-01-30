Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices equal one-month high, coffee slips

01/30/2023 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures were flat on Monday, after earlier reaching the prior session's one-month high, underpinned by a diminishing outlook for production in India, while coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose 0.1% to 20.98 cents per lb by 1054 GMT after equalling the prior session's one-month high of 21.03 cents.

* Dealers said the potential for more Indian exports had been dented by crop concerns, which have centred on the top producing state, Maharashtra.

* India is thus less likely to export more sugar, maybe leaving the world with somewhat tight supplies through much of first half of calendar 2023, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* March white sugar fell 0.4% to $560.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee fell 0.5% to $1.69 per lb.

* Dealers said the recent bout of fund short covering appeared to have at least temporarily abated.

* Speculators reduced their bearish bets in futures of arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 24, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* March robusta coffee fell 0.7% to $2,039 a tonne.

* Vietnam exported 160,000 tonnes of coffee in January, down 30.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa fell 0.1% to $2,625 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.540 million tonnes by Jan. 29 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 5.7% from the same period last season.

* March London cocoa fell 0.05% to 2,034 pounds a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt;editing by Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.08% 109.76 Delayed Quote.7.07%
Latest news "Economy"
06:41aTikTok's CEO to testify before Congress in March
RE
06:40aIndian lender PNB has 70 billion rupees exposure to Adani Group -MD
RE
06:40aIndia's LIC to 'engage' with Adani after short seller's allegation
RE
06:39aAbu Dhabi's IHC plans to invest $381 mln in Adani Enterprises
RE
06:37aItaly's post office invests $1.3 billion to refurbish branches
RE
06:36aAdani enterprises' $2.5 bln secondary share sale subscribed 3% b…
RE
06:33aArmenia tells World Court Azerbaijan blockade is 'ethnic cleansing'
RE
06:33aDanish government proposes to spend $337 million on inflation aid package
RE
06:31aBlinken reaffirms two-state solution ahead of Israeli-Palestinian visit
RE
06:28aIndonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani among candidates for top central bank job - media
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
2Adani Enterprises shares rise but other group stocks plunge after short..
3Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4

HOT NEWS