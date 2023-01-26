Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SOFTS-Raw sugar rises to one-month peak; arabica coffee gains nearly 3%

01/26/2023 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) -

Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a one-month peak - above 20 cents per lb - on Thursday, boosted by technical momentum, India export jitters and upbeat sentiment in the wider financial markets. Cocoa and coffee also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar settled up 0.57 cent, or 2.8%, at 20.68 cents per lb, having risen as far as 20.85 cents.

* Dealers noted little selling appetite and said that, with sugar having closed above 20 cents on Wednesday, technical momentum should push prices higher in the near term.

* The sweetener is also being boosted by widespread expectations that India's government will confirm a ban on additional sugar exports this season.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totalled only 440,000 tonnes in the first half of January, as just a few mills continue with operations in the between-harvests period, industry group Unica said.

* Sentiment was upbeat in wider financial markets, with oil up on China demand hopes and global equities rising, while the dollar index was near an eight-month low.

* March white sugar rose $8.00, or 1.5%, to $555.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee settled up 4.7 cents, or 2.9%, at $1.6715 per lb, having touched a three-week peak of $1.6775.

* Prices have been edging back up during the past couple of weeks after hitting a 1-1/2-year low of $1.4205 on Jan. 11.

* Dealers said there were some short covering in the market on Thursday. They also said that ICE certified arabica stocks should peak soon, as there is not much more coffee pending grading.

* ICE certified stocks rose slightly on Thursday to 870,722 bags, with only around 93,000 bags pending grading.

* May robusta coffee rose $23, or 1.2%, at $1,962 a tonne, having hit a three-month high of $1,974 on Wednesday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa settled up $37, or 1.4%, to $2,629 a tonne.

* Second-biggest cocoa producer Ghana is experiencing continuing crop problems linked to swollen shoot virus outbreaks, though the outlook is generally favourable in other parts of West Africa.

* March London cocoa rose 29 pounds, or 1.4%, to 2,033 pounds per tonne. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.39% 87.32 Delayed Quote.0.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.24118 Delayed Quote.1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.75001 Delayed Quote.1.32%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.47% 495.52 Real-time Quote.8.54%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.07% 12674.59 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.29% 5.5247 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.08917 Delayed Quote.1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012277 Delayed Quote.1.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.64905 Delayed Quote.2.31%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.14% 166.19 Real-time Quote.8.91%
WTI 0.93% 81.223 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
Latest news "Economy"
03:29pSpotify down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
03:28pChilean regulator charges AES power plant with environmental violations
RE
03:27pMan behind New York bike path attack convicted of murder
RE
03:20pRenault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
RE
03:19pEx-Wagner commander witnessed comrades shot for fleeing, says his Norwegian lawyer
RE
03:19pStocks, dollar gain on soft landing hopes
RE
03:17pMore than 160 Afghans die in bitterly cold weather
RE
03:16pBiden says he will not let anyone use full faith and credit of u…
RE
03:13pUK's Hunt: 'Necessary to retain disciplined approach' to reduce inflation
RE
03:12pHouse Republican opposes Biden pick to run FAA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Xiaomi Shares Rise After EV Plans Leak
3TESLA : UBS gives a Buy rating
4DELIVERY HERO : RBC remains its Buy rating
5Intrum : Report Q422 Eng

HOT NEWS