SOFTS-Raw sugar slips after hitting 2-1/2 week high, arabica coffee recovers

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE
slipped on Wednesday after hitting a 2-1/2 year high earlier in
the session, while arabica coffee extended its recovery from
last week's 1-1/2 year lows.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar fell 0.6% to 20.01 cents per lb at
1313 GMT, having touched a high of 20.25 cents.
* Dealers said the market should continue creeping higher,
helped by concerns that excessive rainfall last September and
October could curtail production in India this season.
* India, the world's second largest sugar exporter, has
contracted to ship about 5.6 million tonnes of sugar since the
government said late last year that mills could export up to 6.1
million tonnes by May.
* China, one of the world's biggest sugar buyers, imported
6.9% less sugar last December versus a year ago, data showed.
* March white sugar fell 1.4% to $553.30 a tonne.
COCOA
* March London cocoa fell 0.3% to 2,048 pounds per
tonne.
* Asia's fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand,
fell 0.2% year-on-year to 230,806 tonnes, data showed.
* Dealers are awaiting fourth-quarter grind data from Europe
and North America for further indications on the extent to which
global economic weakness is affecting cocoa demand.
* March New York cocoa rose 0.3% to $2,648 a tonne.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee rose 1.4% to $1.5315 per
lb.
* The recent price retreat in arabica prices is spurring
some demand, dealers said. They added, however, that gains
remain capped by an improved outlook for top producer Brazil's
upcoming arabica crop after good rains this season.
* March robusta coffee rose 0.1% to $1,896 a tonne.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by John Stonestreet)