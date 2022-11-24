SOFTS-Robusta coffee gains as Vietnam supplies slip

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose in quiet trade on Thursday amid news of a supply slowdown in Vietnam, while white sugar futures and London cocoa also gained.

U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee closed up 1.6% at $1,843 a tonne.

* Supplies of new beans from top producer Vietnam have slowed down as scattered rain in the area disrupted cherry picking and drying, traders said.

* Limiting gains in robusta, March arabica coffee settled down 1.2% on Wednesday as exchange stocks continued to climb off recent 23-year lows, with more gains expected.

SUGAR

* March white sugar closed up 0.9% at $539.90 a tonne.

* India is likely to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports in the 2022/23 season - a move which would leave total exports at 8-10 million tonnes and below last year's level, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

* March raw sugar settled down 1.0% at 19.55 cents per lb, weighed down partly by lower energy prices.

* In News, sugarcane crushing and sugar production in Brazil's centre-south region more than doubled in the first half of November on a yearly basis, industry group Unica said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa closed up 0.5% to 1,955 pounds per tonne, partly owing to the strength of sterling.

* Ghana, the world's second largest cocoa producer, will freeze the hiring of public and civil servants and extend a moratorium on government car purchases and non-essential travel in order to tackle a spiralling debt crisis. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)