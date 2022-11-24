SOFTS-Robusta coffee gains as Vietnam supplies slip

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE
rose in quiet trade on Thursday amid news of a supply slowdown
in Vietnam, while white sugar futures and London cocoa also
gained.
U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
COFFEE
* January robusta coffee closed up 1.6% at $1,843 a
tonne.
* Supplies of new beans from top producer Vietnam have
slowed down as scattered rain in the area disrupted cherry
picking and drying, traders said.
* Limiting gains in robusta, March arabica coffee
settled down 1.2% on Wednesday as exchange stocks continued to
climb off recent 23-year lows, with more gains expected.
SUGAR
* March white sugar closed up 0.9% at $539.90 a
tonne.
* India is likely to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of
sugar exports in the 2022/23 season - a move which would leave
total exports at 8-10 million tonnes and below last year's
level, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.
* March raw sugar settled down 1.0% at 19.55 cents
per lb, weighed down partly by lower energy prices.
* In News, sugarcane crushing and sugar production in
Brazil's centre-south region more than doubled in the first half
of November on a yearly basis, industry group Unica said.
COCOA
* March London cocoa closed up 0.5% to 1,955 pounds
per tonne, partly owing to the strength of sterling.
* Ghana, the world's second largest cocoa producer, will
freeze the hiring of public and civil servants and extend a
moratorium on government car purchases and non-essential travel
in order to tackle a spiralling debt crisis.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)