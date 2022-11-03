Advanced search
SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 15-month low, arabica coffee down nearly 5%

11/03/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) -

Robusta coffee futures on ICE slid to a 15-month low on Thursday as the harvest began in top robusta producer Vietnam, while arabica coffee prices fell nearly 5%.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee settled down $40, or 2.1%, at $1,842 a tonne after setting a 15-month low of $1,814.

* Dealers said the harvest in Vietnam was now under way.

* "The harvest has started in some areas but not much. Buyers will still have to wait at least three weeks more for abundant beans supply," one Vietnamese trader said.

* March arabica coffee fell 8.6 cents, or 4.9%, to $1.6835 per lb, sliding back towards a 15-month low of $1.6595 set on Friday.

* An improving outlook for Brazil's crop next year has helped put the market on the defensive, while there is expected to be a rise in ICE arabica stocks soon after the recent fall to a 23-year low.

* There were 162,302 bags of coffee awaiting grading as of Nov. 3, exchange data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar was little changed at 18.47 cents per lb.

* Dealers said a bearish global economic outlook was weighing on sugar prices, with both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England raising interest rates this week, heightening concerns about the outlook for sugar demand.

* Brazilian mills will have a period of dry weather in the coming days, which will help the harvesting pace as there is still a significant volume of cane in the fields.

*

Cuba is starting its sugar season

with plans to produce 455,000 tonnes, but not enough to be an exporter.

* December white sugar fell $0.90, or 0.2%, to $535.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa rose 30 pounds, or 1.6%, to 1,952 pounds per tonne, underpinned by a weak pound.

* The cocoa weather team at Climate42 forecaster said in a note they are starting to see signs of a slowdown in rainfall over cocoa regions as the intertropical front progresses, but added that most producing areas have enough moisture after above-average precipitation in recent months.

* December New York cocoa fell $7, or 0.3%, to $2,372 a tonne. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
