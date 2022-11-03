SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 15-month low, arabica coffee down nearly 5%

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) -
Robusta coffee futures on ICE slid to a 15-month low on
Thursday as the harvest began in top robusta producer Vietnam,
while arabica coffee prices fell nearly 5%.
COFFEE
* January robusta coffee settled down $40, or
2.1%, at $1,842 a tonne after setting a 15-month low of $1,814.
* Dealers said the harvest in Vietnam was now under way.
* "The harvest has started in some areas but not much.
Buyers will still have to wait at least three weeks more for
abundant beans supply," one Vietnamese trader said.
* March arabica coffee fell 8.6 cents, or 4.9%, to
$1.6835 per lb, sliding back towards a 15-month low of $1.6595
set on Friday.
* An improving outlook for Brazil's crop next year has
helped put the market on the defensive, while there is expected
to be a rise in ICE arabica stocks soon after the recent fall to
a 23-year low.
* There were 162,302 bags of coffee awaiting grading as of
Nov. 3, exchange data showed.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar was little changed at 18.47 cents
per lb.
* Dealers said a bearish global economic outlook was
weighing on sugar prices, with both the Federal Reserve and the
Bank of England raising interest rates this week, heightening
concerns about the outlook for sugar demand.
* Brazilian mills will have a period of dry weather in the
coming days, which will help the harvesting pace as there is
still a significant volume of cane in the fields.
*
Cuba is starting its sugar season
with plans to produce 455,000 tonnes, but not enough to be
an exporter.
* December white sugar fell $0.90, or 0.2%,
to $535.90 a tonne.
COCOA
* March London cocoa rose 30 pounds, or 1.6%,
to 1,952 pounds per tonne, underpinned by a weak pound.
* The cocoa weather team at Climate42 forecaster said in a
note they are starting to see signs of a slowdown in rainfall
over cocoa regions as the intertropical front progresses, but
added that most producing areas have enough moisture after
above-average precipitation in recent months.
* December New York cocoa fell $7, or 0.3%, to $2,372
a tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt
Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)