SOFTS-Robusta coffee prices edge up, white sugar also higher

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE
were slightly higher on Monday, edging up towards the prior
session's 2-1/2 month peak, as white sugar prices also rose.
New York-based arabica coffee, raw sugar and cocoa contracts
were closed on Monday due to a U.S. public holiday.
COFFEE
* March robusta coffee rose 0.1% to $1,918 a tonne
by 1145 GMT. The contract hit a 2-1/2 month high of $1,920 on
Friday.
* Dealers said price charts were becoming more bullish after
the market's improved recent performance.
* "A break-out of the range-bound environment we have seen
take place in recent months is a strong indicator for further
price gains," Sucden Financial said in a technical note.
* Dealers said the pace of farmer sales in top robusta
producer Vietnam remained slow despite a slight recovery in
prices from more than one-year lows set in November.
* Speculators trimmed their bearish bets on robusta coffee
futures on ICE Europe in the week to Jan. 10, exchange data
showed on Friday.
SUGAR
* March white sugar was up 1% at $552.90 a tonne.
* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from
short-term supply tightness, with March trading at a premium of
about $19 a tonne to May <LSU-1=R>.
* They noted, however, the prospect of a rise in cane output
in Centre-South Brazil in the upcoming 2023/24 season - combined
with the likelihood that mills will maximise sugar production at
the expense of ethanol - should bolster supplies later in 2023.
* Egypt's strategic reserves for sugar are enough for 2.3
months, state news agency MENA reported on Sunday, citing the
supply minister, Ali Moselhy.
COCOA
* March London cocoa fell 0.6% to 2,057 pounds a
tonne.
* Dealers were awaiting fourth-quarter grind data from
Europe and North America for indications on the extent to which
global economic woes were impacting demand for cocoa. Both
reports are due on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by John Stonestreet)