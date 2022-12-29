Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

SOFTS-Robusta coffee prices slip to 1-month low, raw sugar rebounds

12/29/2022 | 02:24pm EST
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE fell to a one-month low on Thursday, pressured partly by an expected pick-up in producer sales in coming weeks, while raw sugar prices regained some ground after falling earlier this week.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee settled down $45, or 2.4%, at $1,824 a tonne, having hit a one-month low of $1,820.

* Dealers noted that an expected pick-up in sales by farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam, where the harvest has entered its final stages, was helping keep a lid on prices.

* The Lunar New Year holiday, also known as Tet, is on Jan. 22, 2023.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have increased 10.1% in 2022 from a year earlier to 1.72 million tonnes.

* March arabica coffee fell 3.5 cents, or 2%, at $1.7005 per lb, slipping back from the prior session's seven-week high of $1.7495.

* Dealers noted ICE certified coffee stocks rose 808,201 bags, the highest level in six months. There were 242,447 bags pending grading.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar settled up 0.13 cent, or 0.6%, at 20.29 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted the market had fallen sharply after setting a near six-year high of 21.18 cents last week but trade buying around 20.10 to 20.20 cents had helped to halt the decline.

* The market also continued to be underpinned by supply tightness, which is expected to persist through the first quarter of 2023, and concern about low yields in the major sugar producing Indian state of Maharashtra.

* Investment bank BTG Pactual said in a note that the end of federal tax exemption on fuels in Brazil on Jan. 1 will be positive for sugar and ethanol companies, as it raises ethanol's competitiveness in the market.

* March white sugar rose $6.10, or 1.1%, at $561.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa fell 29 pounds, or 1.4%, to 2,044 pounds per tonne.

* Cocoa weather forecaster Climate42 said in a note that Ghana's mid-crop "is shaping up to be a late and poor one with very little chance of improvement", after bad flowering in December.

* March New York cocoa fell $43, or 1.6%, to $2,578 a tonne. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.03% 5.6335 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
