SOFTS-Robusta coffee prices slip to 1-month low, raw sugar rebounds

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee
futures on ICE fell to a one-month low on Thursday, pressured
partly by an expected pick-up in producer sales in coming weeks,
while raw sugar prices regained some ground after falling
earlier this week.
COFFEE
* March robusta coffee settled down $45, or 2.4%, at
$1,824 a tonne, having hit a one-month low of $1,820.
* Dealers noted that an expected pick-up in sales by farmers
in top robusta producer Vietnam, where the harvest has entered
its final stages, was helping keep a lid on prices.
* The Lunar New Year holiday, also known as Tet, is on Jan.
22, 2023.
* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have
increased 10.1% in 2022 from a year earlier to 1.72 million
tonnes.
* March arabica coffee fell 3.5 cents, or 2%, at
$1.7005 per lb, slipping back from the prior session's
seven-week high of $1.7495.
* Dealers noted ICE certified coffee stocks rose 808,201
bags, the highest level in six months. There were 242,447 bags
pending grading.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar settled up 0.13 cent, or 0.6%, at
20.29 cents per lb.
* Dealers noted the market had fallen sharply after setting
a near six-year high of 21.18 cents last week but trade buying
around 20.10 to 20.20 cents had helped to halt the decline.
* The market also continued to be underpinned by supply
tightness, which is expected to persist through the first
quarter of 2023, and concern about low yields in the major sugar
producing Indian state of Maharashtra.
* Investment bank BTG Pactual said in a note that the end of
federal tax exemption on fuels in Brazil on Jan. 1 will be
positive for sugar and ethanol companies, as it raises ethanol's
competitiveness in the market.
* March white sugar rose $6.10, or 1.1%, at $561.80
a tonne.
COCOA
* March London cocoa fell 29 pounds, or 1.4%,
to 2,044 pounds per tonne.
* Cocoa weather forecaster Climate42 said in a note that
Ghana's mid-crop "is shaping up to be a late and poor one with
very little chance of improvement", after bad flowering in
December.
* March New York cocoa fell $43, or 1.6%, to $2,578 a
tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Angus
MacSwan, Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)