SOFTS-Sugar buoyed by tight supplies, coffee and cocoa also up

01/23/2023 | 07:31am EST
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Monday, buoyed partly by short-term supply tightness and concerns about low yields in India, while coffee and cocoa prices were also higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar was up 0.6% at 19.94 cents per lb by 1218 GMT.

* Dealers noted March's premium to May <SB-1=R> remained strong at around 1.35 cents per lb, up from about 1.31 cents at the close on Friday.

* They also noted low yields in India could keep a lid on sugar exports.

* Speculators increased their bullish bets on raw sugar futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 17, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

* March white sugar rose 0.4% to $548.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee rose 0.5% to $1.5555 per lb.

* Dealers noted strong premiums in the physical market had encouraged some buyers to turn to ICE certified stocks, leading to a pick-up in withdrawals from exchange warehouses.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 851,625 bags as of Jan. 20, down from a six-month high of 859,564 bags set a day earlier. There were 63,160 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee rose 0.3% to $1,949 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports in December plunged 22% compared with the same month a year earlier due to the impact of a drought in some coffee-growing areas, according to the state-run sector regulator.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa rose 0.3% to $2,577 a tonne, with the market consolidating after falling by 3% last week.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand had put the market on the defensive, with fourth-quarter grinds falling year-on-year in Asia by 0.2%, in Europe by 1.7% and in North America by 8.1%.

* Supportive factors however included concerns about hot and dry weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, which may reduce the size of the April-to-September mid-crop.

* March London cocoa rose 0.4% to 1,986 pounds a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
