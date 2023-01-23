SOFTS-Sugar buoyed by tight supplies, coffee and cocoa also up

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose
on Monday, buoyed partly by short-term supply tightness and
concerns about low yields in India, while coffee and cocoa
prices were also higher.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar was up 0.6% at 19.94 cents per lb
by 1218 GMT.
* Dealers noted March's premium to May <SB-1=R> remained
strong at around 1.35 cents per lb, up from about 1.31 cents at
the close on Friday.
* They also noted low yields in India could keep a lid on
sugar exports.
* Speculators increased their bullish bets on raw sugar
futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 17, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
* March white sugar rose 0.4% to $548.30 a tonne.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee rose 0.5% to $1.5555 per lb.
* Dealers noted strong premiums in the physical market had
encouraged some buyers to turn to ICE certified stocks, leading
to a pick-up in withdrawals from exchange warehouses.
* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 851,625 bags as of
Jan. 20, down from a six-month high of 859,564 bags set a day
earlier. There were 63,160 bags pending grading.
* March robusta coffee rose 0.3% to $1,949 a tonne.
* Uganda's coffee exports in December plunged 22% compared
with the same month a year earlier due to the impact of a
drought in some coffee-growing areas, according to the state-run
sector regulator.
COCOA
* March New York cocoa rose 0.3% to $2,577 a tonne,
with the market consolidating after falling by 3% last week.
* Dealers said concerns about weak demand had put the market
on the defensive, with fourth-quarter grinds falling
year-on-year in Asia by 0.2%, in Europe by 1.7% and in North
America by 8.1%.
* Supportive factors however included concerns about hot and
dry weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last
week, which may reduce the size of the April-to-September
mid-crop.
* March London cocoa rose 0.4% to 1,986 pounds a
tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)