SOFTS-Sugar posts 4th annual gain; coffee down more than 20% in 2022

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sugar futures on ICE exchange closed down on Friday, in the last trading day of 2022, but they posted the fourth consecutive annual gain for both raws and whites.

Coffee futures were also down in the day, adding to the cumulative annual loss for both arabica and robusta.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar settled down 0.25 cent, or 1.2%, at 20.04 cents per lb.

* Raw sugar prices ended with an annual gain of 6.1% supported by supply tightness that is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2023.

* Raw sugar futures posted gains in the last four years, for a total price rise of 55%.

* March white sugar slipped $7.40, or 1.3%, to $554.40 a tonne.

* White sugar prices posted an annual gain of 11.5%, also the fourth consecutive year of gains for the product, which accumulated a 54.8% price increase over that period.

* "My take on the main reason for the (sugar) rally over the last four years, on a general basis, other than this year's Ukraine conflict, is weather. More specifically, extreme weather," said a U.S.-based trader.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee fell 2.75 cents on Friday, or 1.6%, at $1.673 per lb.

* Arabica coffee prices posted an annual loss of 26% weighed by concerns a global economic downturn will curb demand, a generally favourable outlook for next year's crop in top producer Brazil and rising exchange stocks.

* Arabica prices had risen 76% in 2021 after frosts in Brazil cut production.

* Dealers noted ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a 5-1/2 month high of 814,686 bags, as of Dec. 30. There were 235,963 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee fell $25, or 1.4%, to $1,799 a tonne.

* Robusta coffee prices fell 24% in 2022.

COCOA

* March London cocoa rose 18 pounds, or 0.9%, to 2,062 pounds per tonne.

* London cocoa prices rose 21% in the year, boosted partly by a decline in the value of the pound versus the dollar during 2022.

* March New York cocoa rose $22, or 0.9%, to $2,600 a tonne.

* New York cocoa prices had an annual gain of 3%, after a 3% loss in 2021. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)