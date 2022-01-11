Log in
SOLVED - Data Alert - Incorrect SP Lines in Gas Spot files for January 6th & 7th, 2022

01/11/2022 | 09:58am EST
Affected commodity:

Issue description:

  • Due to technical difficulties too many Day-Ahead SP & IL lines are included

Date:

  • 06.01.2022 - Solved
  • 07.01.2022 - Solved

Affected applications:

  • EEX Group DataSource sFTP

Affected files and path:

  • market_data/natgas/HUB/spot/csv/2022/202201DD/GasSpotMarketResults_202201DD.csv

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

CONTACT
Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 14:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS