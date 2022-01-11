SOLVED - Data Alert - Incorrect SP Lines in Gas Spot files for January 6th & 7th, 2022

Affected commodity:
Issue description:
-
Due to technical difficulties too many Day-Ahead SP & IL lines are included
Date:
-
06.01.2022 - Solved
-
07.01.2022 - Solved
Affected applications:
-
EEX Group DataSource sFTP
Affected files and path:
-
market_data/natgas/HUB/spot/csv/2022/202201DD/GasSpotMarketResults_202201DD.csv
Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.
