SOLVED - Data Alert - Incorrect SP Lines in Gas Spot files for January 6th & 7th, 2022

Affected commodity:

Issue description:

Due to technical difficulties too many Day-Ahead SP & IL lines are included

Date:

06.01.2022 - Solved

07.01.2022 - Solved

Affected applications:

EEX Group DataSource sFTP

Affected files and path:

market_data/natgas/HUB/spot/csv/2022/202201DD/GasSpotMarketResults_202201DD.csv

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

CONTACT

Information Services

T +49 341 2156-288

datasource@eex-group.com