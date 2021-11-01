Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SOLVED - Data Alert - Missing Monthly Index

11/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Affected commodity:

Issue description:

  • The missing monthly index data is now available. Please reload the affected data accordingly.

Trading date:

Affected applications:

  • EEX Group DataSource sFTP

Affected files and path:

  • market_data/additional_data/MonthlyINDEX/MARKET_AREA/xls/2021/GasFuturesHistory_MonthlyIndex_MARKETAREA_2021.xlsx
  • market_data/additional_data/MonthlyINDEX/MARKET_AREA/csv/2021/GasFuturesHistory_MonthlyIndex_MARKETAREA_20211028.csv

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Contact
Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:57aLOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $220 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
06:57aReplacement of Water Proofing Treatment of Various Buildings in Township and Factory Area during 2021-22
PU
06:57aLightInTheBox to Hold 2021 Annual General Meeting on December 27, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
06:57aNet Asset Value(s)
PU
06:57aBank Saint Petersburg (BSPB RX) will release 9M 2021 IFRS Results on November 18, 2021
PU
06:57aRemarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Joint Press Conference with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
PU
06:57aStatement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06:57aTimken Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:57aHeadHunter Group PLC Announces Investment in YouDo
PU
06:57aAnnouncement of transferring repurchased shares to employees (Supplement for the announcement on 2021/10/21)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday
4COP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to..
5PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..

HOT NEWS