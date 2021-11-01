SOLVED - Data Alert - Missing Monthly Index

Affected commodity:

Issue description:

The missing monthly index data is now available. Please reload the affected data accordingly.

Trading date:

Affected applications:

EEX Group DataSource sFTP

Affected files and path:

market_data/additional_data/MonthlyINDEX/MARKET_AREA/xls/2021/GasFuturesHistory_MonthlyIndex_MARKETAREA_2021.xlsx

market_data/additional_data/MonthlyINDEX/MARKET_AREA/csv/2021/GasFuturesHistory_MonthlyIndex_MARKETAREA_20211028.csv

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Contact

Information Services

T +49 341 2156-288

datasource@eex-group.com