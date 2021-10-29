SOMMERS BEND HONORED AS MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR AT BIA SO CAL MAME AWARDS 2021

THOUGHTFUL DESIGN CAPTURES 26% OF TEMECULA NEW HOME MARKET

TEMECULA, CA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodside Homes’ Sommers Bend in Temecula has been named Master Planned Community of the Year at the So Cal MAME Awards 2021. Presented by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and Building Industry Association of Southern California, winners were announced at the awards show in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, October 9th. The awards encompass all facets of sales, marketing, merchandising and design in Southern California home building.

“We’re grateful Sommers Bend has been honored as the Master Planned Community of the Year by the Building Industry awards committee,” said Woodside Homes Southern California Division President Chris Chambers. “It is exciting that the lifestyle offered at the resort community is not going unnoticed and is becoming one of the most significant master plans in Southern California.”

Woodside Homes strives to be a community ‘lifestyle experience-oriented’ developer, as well as a builder. Sommers Bend is an example of how master plan development, coupled with thoughtful lifestyle-based home design features can capture significant market share. Sommers Bend efforts have captured 26% of the Temecula new home market since 2020.”

Under the stewardship of Woodside Homes’ Development Director Greg Hastings and Sales and Marketing Director, Dave Lopez, some of the finest minds in the building industry were carefully guided to create the vision and delivering a new, vibrant master-planned community. The community connects with today’s homebuyers’ vision of the new home experience and the place to call home.

The inspiration of the community’s architectural effort and the design of Sommers Bend’s iconic recreation center clubhouse is the intrinsic reference to farmhouse styles and Temecula’s agrarian roots and wine country history. The architectural plan encourages a diverse street scene incorporating Craftsman, Farmhouse, Prairie, Cottage, and Monterey styles. When complete, the community will include a total of 1,500 distinctive homes for residents of all ages and lifestyles.

Sommers Bend also features two expansive recreational facilities. The first, known as Sommers Place, designed for all residents to enjoy daily and the second, offered exclusively for residents of the 55+ neighborhoods and known as the Esplanade Resort, are both open. Each features an indoor/outdoor clubhouse, fitness center, pool area, barbeque stations, firepits and outdoor gathering spots.

In addition to the exceptional Temecula School District, residents and friends will also enjoy the nearly completed Sommers Bend 21-acre sports park, 181 acres of preserved open space and a carefully crafted 8.9-mile trail system that connects nearby trails and community amenities.

Overall, the inspired and enduring community of Sommers Bend is designed with open-concept spaces and contemporary styling to deliver healthy, happy living through advanced technologies and sophisticated, modern features.

"There is something for everyone at Sommers Bend in Temecula,” added Chambers. In 2022 we will be offering an array of single family detached homes priced from the $500,000s to the low $1,000,000s.” Interested homebuyers can now tour new models open by appointment and enjoy the fresh and inspiring home designs presented by premier homebuilders Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes and Taylor Morrison.

For additional information visit Sommers Bend.com and register on the interest list for announcements, updates and details on the new homes available.

