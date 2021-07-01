Log in
SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT : ACQUIRES NIXXES TO FURTHER ELEVATE PLAYSTATION STUDIOS EXCLUSIVE TITLES Highly regarded Netherlands-based Studio will Bring its Technical Expertise to Aid in Creating Premier PlayStation Gameplay Experiences

07/01/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
SAN MATEO, Calif., July 1, 2021 - Sony Interactive Entertainment ('SIE') announced today that SIE has completed the acquisition of Nixxes Software B.V. ('Nixxes'), an industry-leading Dutch studio with more than 20 years of experience in game development and optimization. Based in Utrecht, Netherlands, effective immediately, Nixxes will join PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.

'I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE,' said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. 'They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.'

'We can't wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios,' said Jurjen Katsman, Founder & Sr. Director, Development, Nixxes. 'We're looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.'

Terms of this transaction including the acquisition cost are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

###

About Sony Interactive Entertainment
Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Now, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

About Nixxes
Nixxes Software is an industry-leading Dutch company specializing in video game design, development and porting. Working alongside global partners since 1999, our work is fueled by a love for gaming and commitment to innovation. Our Utrecht based team prides itself on delivering the best possible experience for every gamer, regardless of platform.

'PlayStation,' 'PS5,' 'PS4' and 'DualSense' are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 19:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS