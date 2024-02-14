SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Stock market news
Energy Transfer earnings rise in Q4 on natural gas liquids demand growth
Materials Rebound After Fed's Goolsbee Comments -- Materials Roundup
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 PM ET
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of surface-to-sea missile -KCNA
Insurer Arch Capital tops estimates on strong underwriting, investment income
(Reuters) - Arch Capital Group's operating income for the fourth quarter surpassed market expectations on Wednesday, as the insurer benefited from stronger underwriting and better returns on its investments. Buoyed by employer-guaranteed and government-mandated policies, the demand for insurance remains resilient irrespective of the broader economic conditions. Arch Capital said its gross written premium increased 12% to $4.25 billion in the quarter. It posted a combined ratio of 78.9%, compared with 73.5% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims. Investment returns at major insurers have rebounded as global capital markets rallied on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle. Arch Capital's net investment income improved to $313 million, compared with $181 million a year earlier. The company's after-tax operating income came in at $2.49 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.03 per share, according to LSEG data.
US, EU discuss Russia sanctions ahead of Ukraine war's second anniversary
Tyler Technologies misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak IT spending
Deal Pro Capital Files Filing Statement for Qualifying Transaction