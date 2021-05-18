Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SOS BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SOS Limited Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important June 1 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SOS

05/18/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 1, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased SOS securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the SOS class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2070.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 1, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information that resulted in a scheme that: (1) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of its principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (2) HY International Group New York Inc. and FXK Technology Corporation were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities SOS fabricated; (3) SOS had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the SOS class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2070.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pBANCORP 34  : Bank 34 Welcomes Nidia Bernal to the Team
PU
05:44pMAY 2021 WASDE : Soybeans are Taking the Lead
PU
05:44pMINERVA S A  : Notice to the Market - Temporary Suspension
PU
05:44pHudson Capital Receives Notice of Non-compliance with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)
GL
05:43pESI ENERGY SERVICES  : Announces 2021 First Quarter Results
AQ
05:42pMAQUIA CAPITAL ACQUISITION  : Unaudited Balance Sheet, dated May 12, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
05:42pBOSTON OMAHA  : ANNOUNCES FORM 12B-25 FILING RELATING TO CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING FOR YELLOWSTONE ACQUISITION COMPANY (Form 8-K)
PU
05:42pATKORE  : Announces Intention To Offer Senior Notes (Form 8-K)
PU
05:42pLITHIA MOTORS  : & DRIVEWAY (LAD) ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK (Form 8-K)
PU
05:42pTATA MOTORS  : Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
4Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin
5ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix

HOT NEWS