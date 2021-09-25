SOUTH KARAKALPAKSTAN WATER RESOURCES MGMT IMPROVEMENT - P127764

The objectives of the South Karakalpakstan Water Resources Management Improvement Project for Uzbekistan are to restore irrigation and improve water management in the project area in a sustainable and financially efficient manner. The project comprises three components. The first component, Modernization of the Irrigation Network, aims to restore the irrigated area in South Karakalpakstan in a financially efficient manner. The second component, Modernization...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

