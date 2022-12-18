Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SOUTH KOREA'S FINANCE MINISTER: LOCAL ECONOMY IS SLOWING MORE RA…

12/18/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH KOREA'S FINANCE MINISTER: LOCAL ECONOMY IS SLOWING MORE RAPIDLY THAN EXPECTED


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pSouth Korea's economy slowing more rapidly than expected- finance minister
RE
05:47pSouth korea's finance minister: economic slowdown to be at worst…
RE
05:46pSouth korea's finance minister: local economy is slowing more ra…
RE
05:07pItaly waters down plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism
RE
04:49pMarketmind: Santa rally? Ho ho ho
RE
04:45pNorth Korea confirms 'important' test to develop spy satellite, KCNA says
RE
04:12pZelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios
RE
04:11pEl Paso braces for 'incredible' influx of migrants
RE
03:31pVatican dismisses Trump-supporting, anti-abortion leader from priesthood
RE
02:41pBiden comes under pressure over expected easing of U.S. asylum rules
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
2Kissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his p..
3New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
4Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
5Marketmind: Santa rally? Ho ho ho

HOT NEWS