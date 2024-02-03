SOUTH KOREA SUMMONS RUSSIA ENVOY OVER MOSCOW COMMENT CRITICISING PRESIDENT YOON'S REMARKS ON NORTH KOREA -FOREIGN MINISTRY
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|90.98 RUB
|-0.00%
|+1.39%
|-
|2,540 PTS
|+0.22%
|+0.31%
|-
Biden can't beat the MAGA meme machine online, kingmaker Clyburn says
Indonesia central bank: should be room to cut rates, awaiting stronger rupiah
Polish president says he doesn't know if Ukraine can retake Crimea
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET