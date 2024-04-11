EXCLUSIVE-SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ROUGHLY 20 JETS FROM BOEING IN 2024 VS PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 46 -SOURCES
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|173.4 USD
|-0.73%
|-6.25%
|107B
|28.52 USD
|+2.00%
|+1.75%
|16.73B
Behind the numbers - €36.5 million for Stellantis' Tavares, on what basis?
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 5 PM ET
US quarterly earnings to feature big growth in tech-related companies
Corn Futures Drop Following Conservative WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chipotle, Micron, Mastercard, Snowflake, Airbnb...
US to consider concerns about China's Brite in trade sanction decisions
What overcapacity? China says its industries are simply more competitive
US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected; continuing claims rise
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Southwest Airlines Expects To Receive Roughly 20 Jets…