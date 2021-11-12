Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SPAC Extends Its Deadline for Shareholders to Submit Their Request for Free SPAC Share Purchase Warrants

11/12/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Maine, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following numerous requests from its shareholders, the Board of Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital (formerly FPN) ("SPAC") has decided to postpone its original deadline for shareholders to submit their request for free SPAC share purchase warrants at the latest on 24 Nov. 2021, which is the last day to buy shares to be taken into account for the share purchase warrant allocation.

The allocation will be calculated on a pro rata basis, for instance:

  • A Shareholder holding 100,000 shares will get 70,000 free share purchase warrants
  • A shareholder holding 150,000 shares will get 105,000 free share purchase warrants

Shareholders are invited to notify SPAC of their total ownership of shares by 24 Nov. 2021 by email and the shareholders must submit their certificate of ownership to SPAC by 26 Nov. 2021. Each shareholder will need to contact SPAC in writing at the following address contact@spacparis.biz.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aATLANTIC AVENUE ACQUISITION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:18aMOSYS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:18aALIGHT, INC. / DELAWARE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:18aElkem Silicones will present silicone solutions for additive manufacturing/3D printing at formnext 2021 in Frankfurt.
AQ
11:18aDollar dips but on track for third consecutive weekly gain
RE
11:17aJ&J to spin off consumer products and focus on drugs
RE
11:17aMEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:17aVELOCITY ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:17aCOP26 may disappoint but younger investors are putting money where their ethics are
AQ
11:16aSafaricom foundation rallies partners to create awareness on non-communicable diseases
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
2Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
3Toshiba plans to split into three after wave of scandals
4Billionaire Musk sells more shares in whirlwind Tesla stock ride
5Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains

HOT NEWS