SPAC Firm UNSDG Acquisition Withdraws IPO

By Sabela Ojea

UNSDG Acquisition Corp. requested the withdrawal of its initial public offering, the blank check company said in a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing Friday.

The Las Vegas company said the withdrawal of the registration statement is "consistent with the public interest and the protection of investors," according to a Frday letter to the SEC from Chief Executive Jeffrey Premer.

