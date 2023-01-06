Advanced search
SPAC Firm UNSDG Acquisition Withdraws IPO

01/06/2023 | 01:25pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


UNSDG Acquisition Corp. requested the withdrawal of its initial public offering, the blank check company said in a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing Friday.

The Las Vegas company said the withdrawal of the registration statement is "consistent with the public interest and the protection of investors," according to a Frday letter to the SEC from Chief Executive Jeffrey Premer.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1324ET

