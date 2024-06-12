SPACEX SUED FOR SEX BIAS BY ENGINEERS FIRED AFTER CRITICIZING CEO ELON MUSK, LAWYERS SAY
Citigroup Analysts Paint Bearish Picture for Global Crude Oil Prices -- OPIS
Eurozone Inflation Will Be Challenging in Coming Months, ECB's De Guindos Says
This is getting interesting...
A big day ahead for the financial markets, with the Fed’s decision on key rates. Will they come down sooner than expected? The answer will come this afternoon. This morning, investors cheered a better-than-expected inflation reading.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Paramount, Nvidia, Broadcom, Fiserv...
