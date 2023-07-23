SPAIN'S CONSERVATIVE PEOPLE'S PARTY (PP) SEEN AHEAD IN GENERAL ELECTION, SHORT OF MAJORITY WITH 132 SEATS IN 350-SEAT PARLIAMENT - PRELIMINARY DATA WITH 80% OF VOTES COUNTED
