Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SPAIN'S SABADELL SAYS HAS RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM CO-OPERATIVE BANK FOR ITS BRITISH UNIT TSB

10/23/2021 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPAIN'S SABADELL SAYS HAS RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM CO-OPERATIVE BANK FOR ITS BRITISH UNIT TSB


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57aAramco aims for net zero emissions from operations by 2050, CEO says
RE
09:55aExclusive-Italy, UniCredit to end talks over Monte dei Paschi sale -sources
RE
08:40aSpain's sabadell says its board has told co-op bank "this is not a transaction that we wish to explore at this moment"
RE
08:40aSpain's sabadell says has received an offer from co-operative bank for its british unit tsb
RE
08:14aRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE : Money Update as at 15 October 2021
PU
08:04aMETHANE : MEPs want binding target to bring double win for climate and health
PU
07:33aChina to pilot property tax scheme in some regions -Xinhua
RE
06:58aAfghanistan heading towards collapse faster than expected, Swedish minister warns
RE
06:43aTop oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
RE
05:12aChina's steel group says must ensure supply, control price in volatile market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead: Tech giants' earnings may be another test for marke..
2Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
3Exor N : in new talks with Covea over scrapped $9bn sale of PartnerRE -..
4Exclusive-Italy, UniCredit to end talks over Monte dei Paschi sale -sou..
5Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

HOT NEWS