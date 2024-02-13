SPAIN'S SANTANDER: BANK CAN STATE "CATEGORICALLY" THAT HAS NOT FOUND "ANY BREACH OF U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN FOLLOWING FT REPORT ON IRANIAN LINKED ACCOUNTS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,612 PTS
|+2.12%
|+2.16%
|-
Biden blasts 'dangerous' Trump NATO remarks, highlighting Ukraine funding need
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls the most in 11 months on U.S. inflation data
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 PM ET
Amazon, Mercado Libre may threaten e-commerce competition, Mexican regulator says
Wait... Not so fast!
Inflation returns to the forefront with today’s release of US CPI figures for January, which were higher than expected and reawakened speculation on the date of the first Fed rate cut.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : PayPal, United Airlines, Nvidia, Home Depot, Wizz Air...
Peter Thiel's Founders Fund made $200 million crypto investment before bull run