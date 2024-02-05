SPAIN'S SANTANDER SAYS BANK IS NOT IN BREACH OF US SANCTIONS BASED ON ITS OWN INVESTIGATION AFTER FT REPORT ON IRANIAN LINKED ACCOUNTS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,557 PTS
|+0.67%
|+1.08%
|-
Citi sees opportunity in US bank stocks to 'play offense' after recent turmoil
Fed's Kashkari: Strong economy means Fed has time to study data before rate cuts
Global chip sales forecast to jump 13% this year after rocky 2023- industry group
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abbvie, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet, Booking...
Shares in Santander, Lloyds fall after report Iran used banks' accounts to evade sanctions