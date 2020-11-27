Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SPAINS'S SABADELL HAS GIVEN GOLDMAN SACHS MANDATE TO SELL ITS BRITISH UNIT TSB-SOURCE

11/27/2020 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPAINS'S SABADELL HAS GIVEN GOLDMAN SACHS MANDATE TO SELL ITS BRITISH UNIT TSB-SOURCE


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -10.04% 0.365 Delayed Quote.-61.33%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.40% 236.54 Delayed Quote.2.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25aCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : What Makes the New Coins Glow… And Answers to Your Other Questions
PU
08:24aOil prices set for weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
08:22aPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia fights for survival after COVID-19 hit
RE
08:17aSpain's BBVA says it is comfortable with its 49.9% stake in Garanti
RE
08:17aGerman coronavirus aid for companies to amount to 4.5 bln eur a week in december - ministry
RE
08:16aEXPERT VIEWS : India's economy shrinks 7.5% in July-September quarter
RE
08:16aGermany to expand coronavirus aid for companies - economy ministry
RE
08:15aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Financial Stability Review Blog
PU
08:08aFitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom
RE
08:07aSpains's sabadell has given goldman sachs mandate to sell its british unit tsb-source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
3NIKKEI : Stocks rack up the records, dollar sings the blues
4BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : How parent of BMW's China partner drove to the brink of bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ