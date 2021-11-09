SPB Exchange sets IPO price range at $10.50-11.50 per share

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bourse,
SPB Exchange, said on Tuesday it had launched its initial public
offering (IPO), setting the price range at $10.50-11.50 per
share, implying an equity value of the company of up to $1.3
billion.
SPB, which specialises in listing foreign securities, saw a
surge in volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic and is hoping for
a subsequent listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the
first half of 2022 after its domestic IPO.
SPB Exchange said it will offer up to 14.3 million shares,
raising around $150 million if a repurchase option is not
exercised.
"Based on the indicative price range, the implied equity
value of the company corresponds to $1.2 — $1.3 billion on a
pre-money basis," SBP Exchange said in a statement.
SPB, previously known as Saint-Petersburg Exchange before a
rebranding this summer, expects trading to begin on SPB Exchange
on or around Nov. 19.
SPB Exchange said it will offer shares to investors in
Russia and other buyers outside the United States, planning to
use the proceeds for general corporate needs, including beefing
up capital of SPB Bank and SPB Clearing.
VTB Capital, Tinkoff, Alfa CIB, Aton, Bank GPB International
S.A., BCS Global Markets, Investment Company FINAM, Freedom
Finance, Otkritie Bank, Sova Capital and Sovcombank are
arranging the listing.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; additiong reporting by Maxim
Rodionov; Editing by Kim Coghill, Kirsten Donovan)