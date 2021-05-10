SPCE INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SPCE

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) resulting from allegations that Virgin Galactic may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Virgin Galactic securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2087.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 30, 2021, after trading hours, Virgin Galactic reported in a Current Report on a Form 8-K that, following its review of a recent statement issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2021, and consulting with its advisors, it will restate its consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on a Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The restatement is due to the accounting treatment for the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. that were outstanding at the time of Virgin Galactic’s business combination on October 25, 2019.

Following this news, Virgin Galactic’s stock price fell from a close of $22.15 per share on April 30, 2021, to a close of $20.14 per share on May 3, 2021, the next trading day.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles.

