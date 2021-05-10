Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SPCE INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SPCE

05/10/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) resulting from allegations that Virgin Galactic may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Virgin Galactic securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2087.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 30, 2021, after trading hours, Virgin Galactic reported in a Current Report on a Form 8-K that, following its review of a recent statement issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2021, and consulting with its advisors, it will restate its consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on a Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The restatement is due to the accounting treatment for the warrants of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. that were outstanding at the time of Virgin Galactic’s business combination on October 25, 2019.

Following this news, Virgin Galactic’s stock price fell from a close of $22.15 per share on April 30, 2021, to a close of $20.14 per share on May 3, 2021, the next trading day.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE  : Downtown Elementary Sixth-Graders Take Third Place in Cal Water H2O Challenge
PU
01:10pDanavation Technologies, Shaking up Retail with Digital Label Solutions, CEO Clip Video
NE
01:09pORANGE  : leads solar panel deployment across Africa and the Middle East To avoid using generators that run on fuel (fossil energy that emits CO2), Orange is putting in place several initiatives such as solar panels
AQ
01:09pSUSAN G. KOMEN®  : Welcomes Eight New Leaders in Healthcare, Marketing and Business Operations to Board of Directors
BU
01:08pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : France | Inbound travel limitations
PU
01:08pU.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is cash, not chaos
RE
01:06pU.S. probing Colonial hackers to determine if they have ties to Russia
RE
01:06pAirbus puts supply chain executive at helm of loss-making A220
RE
01:06pWorld Trade Month Spotlights Importance of Global Trade to State, U.S. Economies
PU
01:06pONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, copper shines
5Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

HOT NEWS