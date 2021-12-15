Log in
SPIE and Photonics Media Announce Finalists for 2022 Prism Awards

12/15/2021 | 12:45pm EST
The annual awards celebrate the best of photonics innovation in areas such as industrial lasers, biomedical devices, augmented and virtual reality, and quantum

Industry giants and emerging challengers will be honored at the Prism Awards in a ceremony in January 2022 at SPIE Photonics West. The annual event, now in its 14th year, recognizes industrial innovation in photonics in multiple categories. For the consideration of the 2022 Prism Awards, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and media partner Photonics Media received 120 applications from 18 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005741/en/

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and Photonics Media announce their finalists for the 2022 Prism Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and Photonics Media announce their finalists for the 2022 Prism Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rapidly growing technology areas such as quantum, displays, augmented and virtual reality, sensing, and autonomous transportation reflect the achievements of this year's entries and finalists. Newer companies such as Avegant, Class 5, and Stratio, will share the stage alongside industry heavyweights such as Hamamatsu, ColdQuanta, Toshiba, Leica, and ams Osram. With ten categories ranging from scientific lasers, quantum, and sensing to biomedical devices, industrial lasers, and software, the Prism Awards once again offer a terrific range of the latest products and technical innovations across optics and photonics.

"The 2022 Prism Award finalists represent the most impactful innovations of the optics and photonics industry," said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. "Whether they are working on healthcare-related technologies, quantum-focused advances, or making self-driving vehicles safer for our roads, these are the scientists, engineers, and companies that are striving to make our lives better by bringing these exciting commercial products to market. We look forward to recognizing and congratulating all the nominees as well as announcing the winners in person at Photonics West."

“The Prism Awards celebrate the wide reach of photonics in virtually every aspect of our world, from medicine and manufacturing, research, communications, transportation and entertainment,” said Photonics Media CEO and President Tom Laurin. “We’re pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with SPIE, now in its 14th year, as we once again honor those that are taking the industry to new heights of technical achievement. We applaud the nominees and wish them the best of luck for the January presentation.”

A full list of the Prism Award finalists and their competing technologies:

Augmented & Virtual Reality

  • Avegant Corp, AG-30L
  • Luxexcel, VisionPlatform™
  • Metalenz, Metalenz

Autonomous Vehicles

  • Labsphere, Permaflect® Targets
  • Leica Geosystems, BLK2FLY
  • Lumotive, Meta-Lidar™ Platform

Better Sensing

  • Emberion, VS20 VIS-SWIR Camera
  • Stratio, Inc., BeyonSense
  • SWIR Vision Systems, Acuros® eSWIR Camera

Biomedical Devices

  • OmniVision, Inc, OVMed® OH0FA
  • PlenOptika, QuickSee
  • Research Instruments Corporation, LPXS

Displays

  • ams OSRAM, TSL2521 - Ambient Light Sensor with optional Flicker Detection
  • BRELYON, Ultra Reality Display
  • Jade Bird Display (JBD), 0.13” MicroLED Display

Industrial Lasers

  • Civan Lasers, OPA 6 Weld
  • Litilit, Neolit
  • TOPTICA Eagleyard, µMOPA

Manufacturing & Test

  • ficonTEC, Wafer-level Tester for PICs
  • LightPath Technologies, Freeform Optics
  • Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG, Nanoscribe, Quantum X align

Quantum

  • ColdQuanta, Albert: The Quantum Emulator Machine
  • Hamamatsu, Quantum Cascade Photodetector (QCD)
  • Toshiba, Quantum Key Distribution System

Scientific Lasers

  • Class 5 Photonics, White Dwarf WD-1300-dual
  • Fyla Laser, SCH
  • Stuttgart Instruments, Alpha

Software

  • Direct Machining Control, DMC 5-axis Module
  • MEETOPTICS, MEETOPTICS Search
  • Zemax, OpticStudio STAR Module

For more information on the Prism Awards, please visit the official award website: http://www.photonicsprismaward.com/

About Photonics Media

Photonics Media publishes print and digital business-to-business magazines, buyers' guides, websites, e-newsletters, webinars, virtual conferences, and podcasts for individuals working with light-based technologies in the photonics industry. A pioneering publisher in the discipline of photonics, Photonics Media has built a large global audience comprising academics and researchers, manufacturers, and end-users. Over the past six decades, the company has fostered a tradition of innovation that has defined the industry. As its publications grow — following the technology into an ever-widening range of applications — the company adheres to a philosophy of editorial quality and integrity, maintaining an international reputation for leadership in photonics. www.photonics.com.

About SPIE

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves more than 258,000 constituents from 184 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2020, SPIE provided over $5.8 million in community support including scholarships and awards, outreach and advocacy programs, travel grants, public policy, and educational resources. www.spie.org.


© Business Wire 2021
