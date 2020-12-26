Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SPLK DEADLINE Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. – SPLK

12/26/2020 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of  Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=splunk-inc&id=2509 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=splunk-inc&id=2509

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:30pAT&T : FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
AQ
03:01pNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - NAK
PR
02:14pMANCHESTER UNITED : Leicester go 2nd in Premier League with draw against Man United
AQ
01:46pMillions to Lose Unemployment Benefits Amid Trump's Opposition to Virus-Aid Bill
DJ
01:39pU.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% -Mastercard
RE
01:14pRAMBUS : Statement from Dominion Diamond Mines on Confirmed Case of Covid-19 at Ekati Mine
BU
01:11pAT&T : Authorities ID person of interest in Nashville bombing blast
AQ
01:07pPIAGGIO & C : The highly anticipated new Piaggio Beverly is unveiled on the Piaggio.com webs
PU
12:35pFITBIT : Outsmart Holiday Food Waste with These Four Tasty and Healthy Reci
PU
12:29pDGAP-PVR : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release -4-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
2NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Global Markets News of the Day
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS: A big wave of gift returns
4Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions
5SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : BionTech CEO says will work with others to boost vaccine capacity - Anadolu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ