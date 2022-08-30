SPOT GOLD FALLS 1%…

Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Sin stocks
Artificial Intelligence
In Vino Veritas
Smart City
Strategic Metals
The future of mobility
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Robotics
Water
Strategic Metals
Biotechnology
Ageing Population
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SPOT GOLD FALLS 1%…
08/30/2022 | 10:50am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SPOT GOLD FALLS 1%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00a
Fed could 'dial back' 75-basis-point hikes if inflation slows, Bostic says
RE
10:56a
Thousands in Mississippi's capital without water after treatment plant fails
RE
10:55a
Mexico's main stock index extends losses, down more than 1%…
RE
10:54a
TSX slides 1% as energy stocks tumble; Bank of Montreal slips
RE
10:50a
Spot gold falls 1%…
RE
10:43a
UK 10-year bonds head for biggest monthly fall since 1986
RE
10:43a
More than 378,000 without power in Michigan after storms
RE
10:38a
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose Sharply in August, Beating Expectations
DJ
10:36a
Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia cuts off gas supply
RE
10:35a
United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..
2
Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
3
Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
4
Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
5
Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero
More news
HOT NEWS
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-7.61%
EV maker Lucid files for mixed shelf offering of up to $8 billion
BAIDU, INC.
-8.15%
Baidu Swung to Second-Quarter Profit Despite Weaker Revenue
NIKOLA CORPORATION
-9.30%
Nikola to raise up to $400 million in stock sale
TAMARACK VALLEY ENER.
-4.67%
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
ENERPLUS CORPORATION
-4.81%
ENERPLUS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES L.
-3.65%
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master